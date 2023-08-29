UPDATE (1:15 p.m. ET): The Patriots are reportedly trading veteran kicker Nick Folk to Tennessee for a seventh-round draft pick in 2025, according to NFL Media.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Patriots reportedly are shopping one of their kickers, and it might not be terribly difficult for Bill Belichick and company to find a suitor.

The Athletic on Tuesday morning reported New England has engaged in trade talks involving Nick Folk, the Patriots’ primary placekicker for the last three-plus seasons. Folk has been in a position battle with Chad Ryland, a rookie selected in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Not long after the Folk news broke, NFL insider Dianni Russini followed up with a list of teams “making calls around the league looking for opportunities to trade for kickers.” Potential partners for the Patriots include the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

The Browns would have been on that list had they not traded for a kicker Monday. Cleveland acquired veteran Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. Although Folk arguably is superior to Hopkins, that might be the kind of price New England is looking for in order to part ways with a steady leg.

But although the kicker market appears to be robust, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Patriots will trade Folk. Belichick previously didn’t rule out the possibility of entering Week 1 with two kicks on New England’s 53-man roster.