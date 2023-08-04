FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots saw nearly a dozen players miss Friday’s in-stadium training camp practice.

The annual event typically is a light affair, with New England often deciding to give certain veterans the night off. That trend continued this year, with Matthew Slater, Jonathan Jones and Matthew Judon among 10 players who missed the practice.

Here’s the full absence list:

OT Calvin Anderson

OT Trent Brown

OL Mike Onwenu

G Cole Strange

RB Ty Montgomery

DB Brad Hawkins

CB Jonathan Jones

ST Matthew Slater

ST Cody Davis

LB Matthew Judon

Jones, Judon, and Brown were spotted standing on the sideline, likely indicating a night of rest. Hawkins and Strange, both of whom missed multiple recent practices due to injuries, also were spotted in street clothes. The reason for Slater’s absence is unclear.

Judon and Brown saw inconsistent participation over the first week-plus of training camp, sparking speculation of contract dramas. Judon reportedly received his desired pay raise Friday, but there’s no word on whether a similar deal could be on the way for Brown.

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Anderson is on the non-football illness (NFI) list. All can be activated at any time. Montgomery hasn’t practiced in over a week after suffering a left leg injury.

The Patriots are scheduled to enjoy an off day Saturday before returning to practice Sunday. They’ll also practice next Monday and Tuesday before taking Wednesday off.