FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Tuesday saw their worst attendance since the start of training camp.

A summer-high eight players weren’t spotted at all, with guard Cole Strange present but not participating after suffering an apparent leg injury Monday. The issue reportedly isn’t considered serious.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown went to the lower rehab field immediately after the stretching period, as did tight end Scotty Washington, who also was banged up Monday. Ty Montgomery later joined them.

Here’s the full absence list for New England’s sixth camp practice:

ST Cody Davis

LB Terez Hall

WR Ty Montgomery

OT Calvin Anderson

OL Mike Onwenu

WR Jalen Hurd

DB Brad Hawkins

G Chasen Hines

Hines, Hawkins and Hurd all appeared to suffer injuries Monday. Hall’s reason for missing consecutive sessions remains unclear.

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Anderson is on the non-football illness list. All three can be activated at any time.

Montgomery suffered an apparent leg injury last week. He initially tried to play through it, but later left the field. The veteran receiver/running back hasn’t practiced since but was spotted on the rehab field Monday.

The Patriots will practice for the next three days, including this Friday’s in-season event for season ticket holders. The schedule beyond that is to be determined.