Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Veteran RB Still Missing

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were back in pads Wednesday, and six players weren’t able to take the field.

Defensive back Brad Hawkins and offensive guard Chasen Hines both returned after sitting out Tuesday’s session due to injuries. Receiver Jalen Hurd also was removed from the absence list after apparently retiring.

Other than that, Wednesday’s list mirrored Tuesday’s.

ST Cody Davis

LB Terez Hall

WR Ty Montgomery

OT Calvin Anderson

OL Mike Onwenu

G Cole Strange

Hawkins, Trent Brown, Matthew Judon, Rhamondre Stevenson and Matthew Slater all went to the lower field early in practice. Sometimes that indicates an injury situation; other times it doesn’t.

Strange still is dealing with a left leg injury, which reportedly isn’t serious. Hall’s reason for missing recent practices remains unclear.

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Anderson is on the non-football illness list. All three can be activated at any time. Montgomery hasn’t practiced since suffering a leg injury last week, but has been spotted on the rehab field.

The Patriots will practice for the next two days, including this Friday’s in-season event for season ticket holders. The schedule beyond that is to be determined.