Rafael Devers’ No-Doubter Gives Red Sox Early Edge Vs. Yankees

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers continues to punish the rival New York Yankees.

Devers provided the Red Sox with an early 1-0 lead at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon after he connected on a no-doubter to right field.

Devers’ blast off New York right-hander Clarke Schmidt, which came with one out in the first inning, measured 380 feet.

Check it out here:

Filing this under "Absolute moon bombs". pic.twitter.com/g5YZVkw8SZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 20, 2023

Devers, who FanDuel Sportsbook had +370 to hit a home run, now has 29 blasts on the season. It marked the second consecutive at-bat where Devers hit a home run, after he did so in the ninth inning of Saturday night’s 8-1 win at Yankee Stadium.