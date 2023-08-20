Rafael Devers’ No-Doubter Gives Red Sox Early Edge Vs. Yankees

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers continues to punish the rival New York Yankees.
Devers provided the Red Sox with an early 1-0 lead at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon after he connected on a no-doubter to right field.
Devers’ blast off New York right-hander Clarke Schmidt, which came with one out in the first inning, measured 380 feet.
Check it out here:
Story continues below advertisement
Devers, who FanDuel Sportsbook had +370 to hit a home run, now has 29 blasts on the season. It marked the second consecutive at-bat where Devers hit a home run, after he did so in the ninth inning of Saturday night’s 8-1 win at Yankee Stadium.
Featured image via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images