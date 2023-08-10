The Boston Red Sox gathered at Fenway Park on Thursday for team photos, and third baseman Rafael Devers was mic’d up for the event.

It’s not the first time the 26-year-old has been mic’d up this year. Devers also wore a microphone in February during spring training.

The team posted a video on social media where they called Devers with the microphone “pure gold.”

Devers clearly seemed to be enjoying himself, laughing and smiling throughout the video where a number of hilarious situations arose.

“Hey, I have the microphone, don’t make me talk, because I’m going to tell you nonsense,” Devers told first baseman Triston Casas and shortstop Pablo Reyes with a grin on his face.

Devers finally picked a spot to stand in the photos, and the jokes didn’t stop there. He ended up next to some of Boston’s pitching staff with Nick Pivetta and James Paxton alongside him and Kutter Crawford behind him.

The superstar slugger held up a peace sign with one of his hands, prompting a response from Pivetta, “Is that what you’re gonna do?” And Devers replied with, “Yeah.”

Aside from the video featuring Devers, the team also posted a few “wholesome” photos on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some wholesome moments from Team Photo Day. 😊 pic.twitter.com/xKY1bUu9Nj — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 10, 2023

The pictures included young Red Sox ace Brayan Bello taking a selfie with Reyes, Justin Turner clapping his hands and Jarren Duran hugging 6-foot-8 pitcher Chris Martin.