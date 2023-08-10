Kyle Barraclough’s patience was tested up until the right-hander struck an opportunity to pitch for the Boston Red Sox this season.

Barraclough, who last pitched for the Los Angeles Angels in 2022, has made 288 previous big league appearances — all as a reliever. But after the Red Sox signed the 33-year-old, Barraclough was utilized mostly as a starter, taking the mound in Triple-A Worcester before getting the call to Boston.

That journey was easier said than done.

“With how the year started and the doubt that creeps in with not being able to find a job, this is definitely a promotion that’s up there with my debut,” Barraclough told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Audacy Sports’ “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast. “So, like, in terms of — I think I’ve played for like four or five different teams now in the majors. And it’s always like hoping at some point like, ‘Hey if put it together and throw really well, I’m gonna get a call-up and get a shot at some point.'”

Barraclough added: “I wanna stay here (in Boston) just like everybody else does.”

Getting seven starts in eight total appearances as a starter for the WooSox, Barraclough recorded a 2.57 ERA through 42 innings after initially working toward a return to Major League Baseball out of the independent Atlantic League. On July 5, Barraclough held a no-hit bid through six innings while striking out 10 hitters in Worcester.

While the doubt understandably ran through Barraclough’s mind, he understood pitching depth — this season especially — was a luxury that many teams didn’t have working to their advantage.

“Once I got into games and you start seeing the inevitable injuries that have happened over the course of the year, it’s like, ‘Ok, there’s gonna be a spot somewhere hopefully if I’m throwing the ball well,'” Barraclough explained.

Barraclough has a career 3.61 ERA and hasn’t appeared in an MLB contest since May 29 of last season.