The Boston Red Sox topped the rival New York Yankees, 8-1, Saturday afternoon to secure a series win at Yankee Stadium.

Boston’s bats were dominant against the Yankees, taking New York pitchers deep three times on the day. Middle infielder Luis Urías hit a grand slam for his second home run in a Red Sox uniform on back-to-back pitches, after hitting one off the last pitch he saw on Thursday.

“The at-bats were tremendous today. Like I said, he’s (Gerrit Cole) one of the best, if not the best, starter in the big leagues,” Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We stayed humble with the approach kind of like taking our walks, going the other way, hitting the ball hard, fouling off pitches.

“Luis (Urías) got a slider, I think it was in the zone and put a great swing on it. Credit to the offense, they were relentless early in the game,” Cora continued. “They kept pushing him (Cole) to throw the ball over the heart of the plate, and we did a good job.”

The hitting was the difference for the Red Sox, as they took an early 6-0 lead in the fourth inning of Saturday’s victory.

“For the guys to put good at-bats and keep grinding with him (Cole), it’s not easy man,” Cora said. “The guy is really good. Pablo (Reyes) had a great game. Raffy, he stayed humble today, hit a few line drives off of him and then the big swing at the end.

“A good team effort. Now we just got to be ready tomorrow. From here on out, every day matters.”

Here are more notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— Triston Casas was a late scratch from Saturday’s lineup with a tooth infection, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

“He got it drained. He had to go to the hospital,” Cora said. “Everything’s okay, so hopefully he’ll be available Monday.”

— Starting pitcher Cutter Crawford threw six stellar innings, giving up just one run on a solo shot off the bat of Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

“This year, he (Crawford) was amazing from the bullpen. He’s been solid from the rotation,” Cora continued. “You look at the numbers after the All-Star break, they’ve been really good. He’s had some good outings, and he’s a guy we rely on.”

— Urías became the first Red Sox player to hit a grand slam in back-to-back games since Jimmie Foxx in 1940, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Urías reflected on his recent impressive at-bats.

“I’m very excited. Baseball is a weird game. It surprises you every day,” Urías said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I never hit a grand slam in my career before, not even in little league and now I have two. Very happy and very fortunate to do it for this team.”

— Boston plans on using Nick Pivetta on the mound in Sunday’s matchup.

“I’m gonna talk to Bushy (pitching coach Dave Bush) and the group,” Cora said. “I know Nick (Pivetta) is gonna have a big part tomorrow, maybe starting, maybe out of the bullpen.”

— Boston looks to sweep New York at Yankee Stadium on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game as well as an hour of pregame coverage live on NESN.