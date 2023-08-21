Shortly after his postgame press conference started Sunday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was summoned to tend to a separate matter.

It was Kenley Jansen who knocked on Cora’s door 12 seconds into the media availability, per The Boston Globe. Boston’s manager was needed for a celebration, one that was only made possible via Cora’s actions during the series finale at Yankee Stadium.

After Cora was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing a questionable strike-three call on Trevor Story, Ramón Vázquez was forced to manage the Red Sox for the remainder of the contest. The bench coach ended up pushing the right buttons and Boston prevailed with a 6-5 victory to earn a series sweep against the New York Yankees.

It was Vázquez’s first big league win in a manager role, and Nick Pivetta thought it was only right to celebrate the 47-year-old with a beer shower.

“I didn’t know what they wanted at first,” Vázquez told reporters, per The Globe. “But that was fun. It’s fun when you can beat the Yankees. It was a great game to be a part of.”

Cora ultimately returned to his presser with a few drops of beer on his shirt. From there, the Red Sox left for Houston, where they will meet the Astros for a critical four-game series beginning Monday night.