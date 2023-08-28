Red Sox Prospect Eclipses 20 Home Runs In 2023 Season

Ceddanne Rafaela is in the midst of a developmental season in the Red Sox farm system.

The organization No. 3 ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, continues to swing the bat well since his promotion to Triple-A Worcester at the end of June.

On Sunday, Rafaela cracked his 20th home run of the season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

Your daily dose of Ceddanne content: pic.twitter.com/ZrODScbSlc — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 27, 2023

Rafaela is catching attention from across the game, including a spot on Keith Law’s Top 60 prospects list.

The 22-year-old continues to work on his plate discipline and overall approach at the plate. His improved power and remarkable defense create an intriguing future for one of Boston’s top prospects ahead of a potential role in 2024.

As the Red Sox approach in offseason with interesting decisions to make in the outfield, Rafaela could be apart of the future in Boston if this development stays on track.