The bad news for the Red Sox? They entered Monday in the midst of a four-game losing streak, a stretch that included an ugly sweep at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend at Fenway Park.

The good news for Boston? Its next three series are against sub-.500 teams — the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals — so the Red Sox have a golden opportunity to make up ground in the American League wild-card race.

The Red Sox and Royals kick off a four-game set Monday night at Fenway Park, with Brayan Bello looking to play the role of stopper for Boston. The 24-year-old right-hander has taken a major step forward in 2023, to the point where it’s fair to dream of him eventually blossoming into an undisputed ace.

Kanas City will counter with Cole Ragans, a 25-year-old left-hander making just his third start with the Royals after beginning his Major League Baseball career with the Texas Rangers. The Rangers traded Ragans to the Royals earlier this season in the deal that sent Aroldis Chapman to Texas.

Alex Verdugo, who was benched for Saturday’s game against Toronto before returning for Sunday’s series finale, sits against the southpaw. So, too, does Jarren Duran. The Red Sox’s outfield Monday night consists of Masataka Yoshida, Rob Refsnyder and Adam Duvall, from left to right.

Monday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch all of the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 6 p.m.

Here are the full starting lineups for Monday’s series opener against the Royals.

BOSTON RED SOX (57-54)

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, RF

Triston Casas, 1B

Luis Urías, 2B

Pablo Reyes, SS

Connor Wong, C

Brayan Bello, RHP (8-6, 3.79 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (36-77)

Maikel Garcia, 3B

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Michael Massey, 2B

MJ Melendez, DH

Matt Beaty, 1B

Freddy Fermin, C

Drew Waters, RF

Dairon Blanco, LF

Kyle Isbel, CF

Cole Ragans, LHP (3-3, 4.33 ERA)