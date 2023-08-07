Red Sox Slugger Justin Turner Ready To Close Chapter On Blue Jays Series

The Red Sox just couldn’t get anything going against the Blue Jays in the three-game series that saw Toronto expanding their wild card lead over Boston to five games.

Trailing 11-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Red Sox manager Alex Cora decided to pinch hit for designated hitter Justin Turner. Although the reason was never explained, Turner was 1-for-2 at the plate with a single in the first inning and the 38-year-old slugger would be left stranded on third. He would be one of 18 runners the Red Sox would leave on base in the series.

That’s pretty much how the weekend went for Boston.

The Blue Jays outscored the Red Sox 25-8 in the series sweep. Turner didn’t get much going at the plate in the series either, collecting just two hits in six at-bats. Regardless, Turner is not planning on dwelling on the game or the series.

Story continues below advertisement

“We didn’t get good results this weekend,” Turner said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Not exactly what we wanted out of it, but we still got 51 more games. Shake it off, move forward and get ready for tomorrow.

” … It’s obviously not ideal, like I said, not the results we wanted coming in this weekend,” Turner continued. “But I promise you, there’s gonna be a baseball game tomorrow. … We’re going to go hang with some kids from the RBI Baseball Program. … Go out there and spend some time with some kids and hopefully give us some perspective on this great game of baseball we play and come back tomorrow and start over.”

The Red Sox had previously beaten the Blue Jays in seven games earlier this season, but to Turner, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is when he is on the field or at the plate.

“I mean you make whatever you want of it; we lost three baseball games,” Turner said. “So yeah, we are trying to chase down the Blue Jays. But there’s a lot of other teams trying to chase down as well. So it doesn’t matter who we’re playing over there. We just show up and we got to play better and get better results.”