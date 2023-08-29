The Red Sox will try to put Monday’s loss behind them and look to win the next two games to claim the series.

Boston dropped the series opener to the Houston Astros at Fenway Park after they extended their lead with a six-run sixth inning against reliever Kyle Barraclough. Jose Altuve has hit for the cycle in Monday’s game, but the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello against Astros starter J.P. France, who Boston scored 10 runs in 2 1/3 innings on last week at Minute Maid Park. Bello gave up one run through seven innings in Boston’s dominant 17-1 win.

Manager Alex Cora didn’t make too many changes to his lineup. Reese McGuire rotates in at catcher for Connor Wong and bats ahead of David Hamilton, who will play second base and bat at the bottom of the order. Hamilton was called up Monday along with top-five prospect Ceddanne Rafaela, who made his Major League Baseball debut as a pinch hitter Monday and earned his first career hit. Hamilton also was brought on as a pinch hitter after playing 13 games with Boston in June and July.

First pitch for Red Sox-Astros is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can check out full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (69-63)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Trevor Story, SS

Reese McGuire, C

David Hamilton, 2B

Brayan Bello, RHP (10-7, 3.56 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (75-58)

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Kyle Tucker, RF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Michael Brantley, LF

Yainer Diaz, C

Mauricio Dubon, CF

Jeremy Pena, SS

J.P. France, RHP (9-5, 3.51 ERA)