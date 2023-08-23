The Boston Red Sox return to Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night to face the Houston Astros in the third game of their four-game set.

Boston enters the contest after dropping consecutive games in Houston.

Chris Sale will take the mound for his third start since returning from injury. In his first two games back, the left-hander recorded a 4.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts in nine innings pitched.

Wilyer Abreu will make his first start for the Red Sox as he bats seventh and plays left field. Masataka Yoshida will start the game on the bench with leadoff man Alex Verdugo and Adam Duvall playing right field and center, respectively.

The Astros will counter with right-hander Jose Urquidy.

First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (66-60)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, CF

Trevor Story, SS

Wilyer Abreu, LF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Chris Sale, LHP (5-3, 4.50 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (72-55)

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Chas McCormick, LF

Yainer Diaz, DH

Jose Abreu, 1B

Jeremy Peña, SS

Jake Meyers, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

Jose Urquidy, RHP (2-3, 5.21 ERA)