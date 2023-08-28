The Boston Red Sox welcome the Houston Astros to Fenway Park for a three-game series starting Monday.

Boston split its four-game series against Houston last week before dropping a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend.

Red Sox star Rafael Devers is back in the lineup after missing Sunday’s contest. Devers had X-rays on his wrist after being hit by a pitch Saturday, though Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the X-rays were negative.

Masataka Yoshida returns to the lineup and will bat fourth and play left field. The red-hot Adam Duvall will bat fifth and play center while Alex Verdugo will lead off and play right field.

Story continues below advertisement

Chris Sale will take the mound for the Red Sox. The left-hander has allowed eight earned runs on nine hits with 14 strikeouts in his last three starts.

The Astros will counter with right-hander Cristian Javier. Javier has allowed a 5.59 ERA in his last four starts (19 1/3 innings).

First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups of both teams here.

Story continues below advertisement

BOSTON RED SOX (69-62)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Trevor Story, SS

Connor Wong, C

Luis Urias, 2B

Chris Sale, LHP (5-3, 4.68 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (74-58)

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, LF

Kyle Tucker, RF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Chas McCormick, CF

Yainer Diaz, DH

Jeremey Peña, SS

Martin Maldonado, C

Cristian Javier, RHP (9-2, 4.52 ERA)