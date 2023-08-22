The Red Sox will look to get back on the winning track Tuesday, and they’ll do so with a couple of fresh faces.

Tanner Houck will return to the starting rotation, and outfielder Wilyer Abreu will make his big league debut, as Boston takes on the Houston Astros in the second of a four-game series from Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox are rolling out their big boppers, with Justin Turner and Connor Wong re-entering the lineup for Pablo Reyes and Reese McGuire. The top of the order will stay the same, as Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers will lead things off. Turner will hit third and Masataka Yoshida will slide into the cleanup spot.

Triston Casas will slide from fourth to sixth, Trevor Story will slide from sixth to seventh and Luis Urías will play second base and bat eighth.

The Astros will return a similar lineup to that of Monday, with Jon Singleton replacing Yainer Diaz at first base and Mauricio Dubon replacing Jake Meyers in center field, adding another lefty to the lineup to face Houck.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (66-59)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Trevor Story, SS

Luis Urías, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Tanner Houck, RHP (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

HOUSTON ASTROS (71-55)

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Chas McCormick, LF

Mauricio Dubon, CF

Jon Singleton, 1B

Jeremy Pena, SS

Martin Maldonado, C

Justin Verlander, RHP (8-6, 3.36 ERA)