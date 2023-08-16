Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: James Paxton Starts, Jarren Duran Sits

The Boston Red Sox enter their second game of a three-game set against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday with hopes of keeping the momentum going.

Boston has won five of its last six contests, including a 5-4 victory in Tuesday’s series opener at Nationals Park. Boston enters the matchup three games back of the final American League wild card.

Left-hander James Paxton will get the start. In his last three starts, Paxton has recorded a 2.93 ERA. He held the Kansas City Royals scoreless for 5 1/3 innings in his most recent outing Aug. 10.

Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida will start the game on the bench with Rob Refsnyder batting leadoff and playing left field and Adam Duvall batting fifth and playing center.

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story will make his third consecutive start.

The Nationals will counter with left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (63-56)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Adam Duvall, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

James Paxton, LHP (7-3, 3.36 ERA)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (53-67)

CJ Abrams, SS

Lane Thomas, CF

Joey Meneses, DH

Keibert Ruiz, C

Dominic Smith, 1B

Stone Garrett, RF

Jake Alu, 2B

Ildemaro Vargas, 3B

Blake Rutherford, LF

MacKenzie Gore, LHP (6-9, 4.62 ERA)