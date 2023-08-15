Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: Rafael Devers Returns On Road

We all knew Red Sox manager Alex Cora wasn’t going to keep Rafael Devers out of Boston’s lineup for very long.

That’s why the Red Sox will bring an end to Devers’ two-day absence Tuesday, plugging him right back into the order for a series-opening matchup against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. They’re doing so with a bit of a twist, however.

Devers will bat third as Boston opens up the road trip, marking the first time he’s done so in over a week. The decision to drop him into that spot had a bit of a ripple effect, with Justin Turner batting second and Trevor Story batting cleanup amid his hot streak.

Alex Verdugo will jump back into the leadoff spot, with Jarren Duran settling into his new role toward the bottom of the order. Pablo Reyes will continue to be a mainstay in Boston’s order, participating in his 10th straight game.

The Nationals will counter with an island of misfit toys, including former Red Sox prospect Joey Meneses batting third. Josiah Gray will oppose Nick Pivetta, who is making his third start in his last four outings.

First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (60-55)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, CF

Jarren Duran, LF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (8-6, 4.16 ERA)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (53-66)

CJ Abrams, SS

Lane Thomas, CF

Joey Meneses, DH

Keibert Ruiz, C

Dominic Smith, 1B

Stone Garrett, RF

Jake Alu, 2B

Ildemaro Vargas, 3B

Blake Rutherford, LF

Josiah Gray, RHP (7-9, 3.69 ERA)