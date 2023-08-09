Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineups: Nick Pivetta Gets Starting Nod

The Red Sox aim to regain ground in the series against the Royals on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Kansas City spoiled Trevor Story’s season debut with a 9-3 win over Boston on Tuesday. Story still enjoyed the moment and will get another chance to make an impact when he starts as the designated hitter Wednesday. Pablo Reyes will move to shortstop, and Luis Urías will start at second base.

Justin Turner will sit out his second-straight game, and Adam Duvall also will get the night off with Masataka Yoshida starting at left field and Jarren Duran at center field. Reese McGuire will rotate in for Connor Wong at catcher.

Nick Pivetta had been the long bullpen arm for the Red Sox, but he will be the opener Wednesday opposite Royals right-hander Jordan Lyles.

First pitch for Red Sox-Royals is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch full coverage of the matchup on NESN or NESN 360 starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Check out the lineups for both sides below.

BOSTON RED SOX (58-55)

Jarren Duran, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Triston Casas, 1B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Luis Urías, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Pablo Reyes, SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (7-6, 4.19 ERA)

KANSAS CITY ROYALS (37-78)

Maikel Garcia, DH

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Michael Massey, 2B

Salvador Perez, 1B

MJ Melendez, LF

Freddy Fermin, C

Drew Waters, RF

Matt Duffy, 3B

Kyle Isbel, CF

Jordan Lyles, RHP (3-12, 6.24 ERA)