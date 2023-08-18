Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Boston Heavy On Lefties In Bronx

You might have heard, but the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have a bit of a rivalry going.

That’s why the Red Sox are rolling out their best lineup for a series-opening matchup against the Yankees on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

Boston is heavy on left-handed bats to open the series, as New York trots rookie right-hander Jhony Brito to the mound. Justin Turner and the double-play combination of Trevor Story and Pablo Reyes will be the only right-handers in the lineup to start the game.

Alex Verdugo will return to the leadoff spot after the Red Sox pulled him against a pair of lefties to close their series against the Washington Nationals. Rafael Devers, Turner and Masataka Yoshida will round out the top of the order, with Triston Casas sliding up to the five hole and Story sliding down to the six hole.

Jarren Duran will return to the lineup after a few games off, while Reese McGuire will replace Connor Wong behind the dish.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on Apple TV+.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (63-58)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Triston Casas, 1B

Trevor Story, SS

Jarren Duran, CF

Reese McGuire, C

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Brayan Bello, RHP (8-7, 3.81 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (60-61)

DJ LeMahieu, 3B

Aaron Judge, DH

Jake Bauers, 1B

Giancarlo Stanton, RF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Billy McKinney, LF

Harrison Bader, CF

Anthony Volpe, SS

Ben Rortvedt, C

Jhony Brito, RHP (4-5, 4.76 ERA)