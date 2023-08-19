UPDATE 10:59 a.m. — Trison Casas was scratched from Saturday’s lineup due to a tooth infection, per The Athletic’s Jen McAffrey. Manager Alex Cora did not give a timeline for Casas’ injury. Justin Turner will start at first base, and Adam Duvall will take over as designated hitter. That is the only change reflected in the original story.

ORIGINAL STORY — The Red Sox can win the series against the Yankees with a win Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Boston took the first matchup of the series behind early damage from its bats, and a win over New York on Saturday would move it to 7-1 over the Bronx Bombers and give it a third series win this season. The Red Sox are three games back in the American League wild card heading into Saturday’s matchup.

Manager Alex Cora won’t deliver too many changes to his lineup Saturday. Trevor Story will get the day off, which shifts Pablo Reyes to shortstop and sixth. Luis Urías will start at second base and bat at the bottom of the order behind Connor Wong, who is back as the starting catcher.

Kutter Crawford gets the start opposite Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who has been the lone bright spot in New York’s poor season as a contender for the AL Cy Young. Crawford is coming off a start against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 13, where he went 4 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and two earned runs allowed off three hits.

First pitch for Red Sox-Yankees is scheduled at 1:05 p.m. ET, and you can check out full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at noon.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (64-58)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, DH

Jarren Duran, CF

Pablo Reyes, SS

Connor Wong, C

Luis Urías, 2B

Kutter Crawford, RHP (5-6, 3.80 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (60-62)

DJ LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, RF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B

Harrison Bader, CF

Greg Allen, LF

Anthony Volpe, SS

Ben Rortvedt, C

Gerrit Cole, RHP (10-3, 2.76 ERA)