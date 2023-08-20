The Red Sox and the Yankees will close out their penultimate regular-season series Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.

Alex Cora made a series of lineup changes coming off Saturday’s 8-1 victory. Trevor Story and Reese McGuire are back in the starting nine to play shortstop and catch, respectively. Boston also will tweak its outfield, with Jarren Duran, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo patrolling the grass while Masataka Yoshida serves as the designated hitter.

Triston Casas, meanwhile, will miss his second straight game due to a tooth infection. Cora is hopeful the young first baseman, who was hospitalized for the ailment, will be able to return for Monday’s series opener in Houston.

As for the starting pitching matchup, Josh Winckowski will square off against Clarke Schmidt. However, Winckowski is expected to give way to Nick Pivetta not long into the contest.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (65-58)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Adam Duvall, CF

Jarren Duran, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Josh Winckowski, RHP (3-1, 3.20 ERA)

YANKEES (60-63)

D.J. LeMahieu, 1B

Aaron Judge, DH

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Jake Bauers, RF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B

Harrison Bader, CF

Billy McKinney, LF

Anthony Volpe, SS

Kyle Higashioka, C

Clarke Schmidt, RHP (8-7, 4.76 ERA)