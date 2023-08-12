The Boston Red Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers in their middle matchup of the three-game series, 6-2, Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox fell to 61-56, while the Tigers advanced to 53-64.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox struggled to get their bats going and failed to capitalize on many scoring opportunities. Boston finished the day with eight runners left on base on a rough day from the plate. Although the Red Sox managed to record eight hits, Boston had a tough time delivering when they needed to most.

Detroit, on the other hand, recorded 12 hits on the day, with nine of said hits and four of their runs given up by Boston starter Brayan Bello. Four solo shots, with two from Kerry Carpenter, one from Eric Haase and one from Spencer Torkelson added to the Tigers’ lead. Despite Boston’s late comeback efforts, Detroit’s lead proved to be enough.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Justin Turner fared well in his return to the Red Sox lineup after missing the last four games with a bruised heel. He went 2-for-4 with a solo shot and a single.

JT blasts his 18th HR of the season. pic.twitter.com/1oAmOP5kJn — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 12, 2023

— Carpenter had himself a day for Detroit, finishing 2-for-4 with the aforementioned two solo home runs.

— Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning allowed one unearned run against the Sox, giving up just two hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the over/under for strikeouts for Bello at 5.5. The odds for the Under were -108, and with Bello fanning five batters, a $100 wager would have paid out $192.59.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox close out their series with the Tigers on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET on Peacock. Boston heads on the road and returns to NESN on Tuesday for a matchup with the Washington Nationals. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.