The Boston Red Sox didn’t pull off any blockbuster moves ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, however, the organization’s ears were open to the clubhouse.

Boston’s trade deadline activity, or lack thereof, wasn’t indicative of how engaged the team was in exploring the trade market. In fact, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom considered what players felt the team was in need of amid their late-season run in keeping Boston’s playoff hopes alive.

“There were conversations between Chaim and some players, talking about what they thought was needed,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday on WEEI’s “Gresh & Fauria” show. “At this time, everybody’s a GM, right? I read quotes that we need an arm, I read quotes that we needed offensive players. And that’s part of it.”

The Red Sox might’ve not swung a big-name trade, but the front office didn’t completely stay pat either.

Boston acquired infielder Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers just ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline, making a depth addition with still plenty of names left to join from within the organization.

Trevor Story and Chris Sale continue to get reps in Triple-A Worcester while the Red Sox still await the returns of Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock, both of which would provide instant versatility to the pitching staff. That’s a much different position from where Boston was last season, just before finishing at the bottom of the American League East, as Cora acknowledged.

“I think last year when we hit this time, we were hurt, we were banged up. And people went down after (the deadline) and we weren’t playing good baseball,” Cora explained. “Now it’s the opposite. We’re playing good baseball, people are gonna come back, we’re healthy and we feel we’re in a good spot.”