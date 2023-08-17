Red Sox’s Justin Turner Reacts To Horrendous Strike-Three Call

The Boston Red Sox overcame an egregious call in their win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Justin Turner was rung up in shocking fashion in the fourth inning of his team’s 5-4 victory at Nationals Park. Facing a 3-2 count with two outs, Turner received a slider from Robert Garcia that landed 5.2 inches off the plate, per StatCast. But it was close enough to the zone for home-plate umpire Bruce Dreckman, who sent a stunned Turner back to the dugout.

The Red Sox veteran didn’t give Dreckman an earful after the blown call. Instead, Turner calmly had a quick conversation with the ump before walking away. The 38-year-old maintained that composed approach when he addressed the incident with the media Wednesday.

“It sucks, but they’re human. It is a tough job,” Turner told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “And as long as they’re willing to have the conversation about it and want to be better, which was the case with Bruce last night, there’s not a whole lot you can do to move on.”

Turner bounced back by reaching base twice in the middle game against the Nationals. Unfortunately for the 15th-year pro, the Red Sox weren’t able to extend their win streak to three.