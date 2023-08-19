Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford can’t go unrecognized for his growth in Boston’s starting rotation this season, which continues to pay off.

Crawford settled in as a full-time starter in early June after filling a hybrid role, pitching both out of the rotation and bullpen since last season. Yet, with depth not working to Boston’s advantage on the pitching side of the diamond, Crawford has answered the call. He’s earned the trust of those in the locker room as the team’s dark horse arm, notching a 3.66 ERA in a career-high 16 starts made in 2023.

This campaign has also allowed Crawford to learn something new about what he brings to the table as a pitcher.

“I’m able to adapt no matter what the role is,” Crawford told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Like I said, it’s kind of the same mindset no matter what the role, whether you’re relieving or starting, I go out there and throw strikes. But yeah, I’d probably say being my ability to make adjustments.”

Kutter Crawford's 2Ks in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/6jizO2RIid — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 19, 2023

When getting the nod to face the Yankees in New York, Crawford once again delivered — just at the right time.

Crawford dominated the Yankees through six innings on Saturday, allowing just one run off one hit while striking out five hitters and, in the process, outshining six-time All-Star Gerrit Cole. Until Aaron Judge homered off Crawford in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Yankees were even getting no-hit.

That placed Crawford at 2-1 with a career 1.89 ERA against the Yankees, who’ve hit a measly .189 when facing the 27-year-old.

Most importantly, the Red Sox won 8-1, to sit 2.5 games back from the final American League wild-card playoff spot.

“A quality one,” Crawford called it. “Being able to go six innings was great. I think more of it is kind of on the offense. They jumped on early, had an early lead and it’s a lot easier to pitch when you have a six-run lead.”