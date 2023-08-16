Robert Saleh ‘Hard Knocks’ Rant Illustrates Major Concern For Jets

The New York Jets were busy this offseason in hopes of complementing their standout defense with a more capable offense.

The trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers was arguably the biggest move of the NFL offseason. But adding receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, both of whom have an established connection with Rodgers, along with a trade for wideout Mecole Hardman Jr. and the reported signing of running back Dalvin Cook all revamped New York’s skill group.

But during the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh illustrated a major concern: the offensive line.

“You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you can have two 10 million dollar-plus receivers, you can have a reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, you can have all kinds of skill in the running back room,” Saleh said after a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers, as shared by Jets reporter Paul Andrew Esden Jr..

“None of it (expletive) matters until the big boys up front change who the (expletive) we are. We as coaches, we as an organization, can’t want it more than you.”

Saleh added: “… Because we will go as you go. We proved last year that we’re a 7-10 football team with a really (expletive) good defense and a mediocre offense. That’s about what we proved. Flip that (expletive). We don’t get any more second chances.”

Saleh obviously has a point. Just because the Jets heavily invested into their roster doesn’t mean it will be an easy switch in the competitive AFC East. FanDuel Sportsbook has New York is +250 to win the division behind the favored Buffalo Bills (+120) and just in front of the Miami Dolphins (+290).

Any chance that Rodgers wins another NFL MVP award (+1600), reigning Offense Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson wins Offensive Player of the Year (+2500) or any chance the Jets exceed their 9.5 win total (Over -122) largely depends on the offensive line coming together.