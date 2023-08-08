Carlos Hernández appeared to get the Kansas City Royals out of the ninth inning Monday night, but Vic Carapazza thought otherwise.

With two outs and a 3-2 count on Luis Urías, Hernández zipped in a high fastball that induced a check swing from the Red Sox infielder. Although Urías’ bat appeared to cross the plate, Carapazza determined the Boston newcomer didn’t go around and thus earned a walk. The Red Sox took advantage of their new lease on life, as Pablo Reyes saddled Hernández with a loss courtesy of a walk-off grand slam.

Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro didn’t go scorched earth on Carapazza after the game, but he stressed the notion that the veteran umpire made the wrong call. Hernández followed suit after the Royals’ tough loss.

“Nothing really I can explain,” Hernández told reporters through an interpreter, per MLB.com. “Just a bad call on the umpire. It’s part of the game. … Just try to do my job. Help the team win. Like I said before, it was a bad call. Changed the outcome of the game.”

Alex Cora side-stepped the opportunity to assess Carapazza’s game-changing verdict, which makes plenty of sense given the outcome of the series opener. The Red Sox now will try to parlay their good fortune into a win streak starting Tuesday at Fenway Park.