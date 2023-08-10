Sam Kennedy Believes All Red Sox Need Is Another ‘Hot Streak’

With 49 games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Red Sox are trailing five games for the final American League Wild Card spot heading into Wednesday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Royals, but they aren’t counting themselves out just yet.

At 58-55 through 113 games, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy believes in the team that takes the field

“We are in a very difficult division for the National League,” Kennedy said on NESN’s pregame coverage. “I think we’d be in the playoffs right now, given our record. So, we just got to grind through it. We got a great group of guys in that clubhouse. We believe in them.”

The Red Sox have struggled as of late going 2-8 in their last 10 games, but with shortstop Trevor Story returning to the lineup on Tuesday night and ace Chris Sale slated to return Friday against the Detroit Tigers, Kennedy and the rest of the Boston brass are not ready to pack in the season.

“No one is giving up.” Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy

“We believe in this group and with the guys who we have coming back,” Kennedy said. “I think if we can just get on a little bit of a roll here, we’ll have a chance to be positioned to get in playoffs and see what happens.”

Boston has definitely had its share of hot streaks this season, compiling strings of five, six, and eight wins at various times throughout the year. The hope is they can go on a roll and close the gap between themselves and the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We know where we are right now in the standings, but no one is giving up,” Kennedy said. “All it takes is a little bit of a hot streak, which we’ve proven we’ve been able to get on.”

With seven weeks left in the season, Kennedy is imploring Red Sox Nation to keep the faith as the club continues to battle for position in the standings.

“Understand that baseball is a very, very, very tricky sport at times to figure out. Sometimes the more you watch it, the less you understand, and it is very humbling,” he said. “But we always stay positive in our front office and the organization’s one of the reasons that our coaching staff is so good and Alex Cora is so strong is they’re keeping everyone positive.

“This is a really, really hard game. And you play in it at this level. You got to stay positive, let the outside noise be what it’s gonna be, but we got to stay positive inside that clubhouse and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”