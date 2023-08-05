Sweden takes on the United States in the round of 16 in the Women’s World Cup at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday, and the winner will take on Japan in the quarterfinals.

The USWNT only won one match in Group E, and the last of its two draws drew criticism from former stars and created concern over manager Vlatko Andonovski. The United States has never failed to reach the semifinal, and its worst finish in the Women’s World Cup has been a third-place.

Sweden went unbeaten in Group G. It heads into its match against the USWNT with a plus-8 goal differential, and despite a 4-1-1 record against USA at the Women’s World Cup, the last time the sides played was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Sweden beat the United States, 3-0, in group play.

The United States is a -148 favorite to qualify for the next round, and Sweden is +120 to move on to the next round at FanDuel. The U.S. is +125 on the three-way moneyline, and Sweden is priced at +230. A draw is at +200, and since this is the start of the knockout rounds, a draw pays out if the match goes into extra time and penalties.

Here’s how to the Sweden-United States Women’s World Cup round of 16 match online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports