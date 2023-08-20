Three Studs, Three Duds from UFC 292 At TD Garden

BOSTON — UFC 292 featured a number of key performances at TD Garden as Boston hosted the company for the first time since 2018.

From title fights to rising contenders, the pay-per-view event had many fighters trending in different directions.

Here are three studs and three duds from UFC 292 at TD Garden.

STUDS:

— Ian Machado Garry

The 25-year-old showed legitimate potential for the future of the welterweight division. Garry dominated Neil Magny with a barrage of leg kicks throughout the fight and took control with a series of calf kicks.

Magny waited on the ground looking to use his grappling skills on multiple occasions. Garry waited for his opponent to stand up each time and kept control of the fight.

The Irish fighter won his sixth straight fight in the UFC with a chance to move into a top-10 spot in the division.

— Zhang Weili

And still.

Weili put on a dominant performance for a full five rounds, even in the midst of nearly being submitted on two separate occasions.

The strawweight champion kept the pressure on all night with a dominant striking attack and nearly 15 minutes of ground control. The 34-year-old also set a UFC women’s record for the largest striking differential in a bout.

The two-time champion defended her title with her third consecutive victory.

— Sean O’Malley

And new.

Sean O’Malley truly did offer a new challenge to Aljamain Sterling.

As a true striker, the 28-year-old seized the moment with a crushing right hand in the second round as he finished the stoppage victory seconds later in the second round.

O’Malley becomes the new bantamweight champion to end Sterling’s historically dominant run of the division and called out Marlon “Chito” Vera for his first title defense.

DUDS

— Neil Magny

Magny entered the fight two spots ahead of Garry at No. 11 in the welterweight rankings. The 36-year-old failed to check a constant run of leg kicks as Machado ran away with a unanimous decision. Magny has now lost four of his last six fights.

— Maryna Moroz

In the first fight of the evening, Moroz went to the ground with under two minutes to go in the first round. Her opponent, Karine Silva, set up a guillotine choke but was fighting against the clock as the final seconds ticked down in the round. While she was nearly saved by the bell, Moroz tapped out with one second remaining for the first-round submission.

— Aljamain Sterling

In his fourth title defense, Sterling met a striker to a different caliber of any during his dominant reign as the bantamweight champion.

After some control in the first round, Sterling went down on a hard right hand from the challenger as O’Malley finished the fight early in the second round.

Sterling’s run on nine straight wins came within the division as the night ended with a new bantamweight champion.