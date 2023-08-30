A certain someone was on the minds of countless Patriots fans after New England dramatically altered its quarterback room Tuesday.

The Patriots, as of Wednesday morning, are down to only one quarterback on their 53-man roster. One day after cutting ties with Trace McSorley, Bill Belichick and company sent second-year signal-caller Bailey Zappe and rookie dual-threat Malik Cunningham packing, as well.

The series of moves left the Foxboro Faithful wondering who could end up joining Mac Jones on New England’s QB depth chart. Many fans went to fantasy land and imagined Tom Brady returning to his old stomping grounds.

Tom Brady to Bill Belichick after finding out Mac Jones is the only QB on the Patriots roster…



pic.twitter.com/0VQ17Gnopm — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) August 29, 2023

Patriots only have one qb on the roster and Tom Brady is already scheduled to be there week 1. Must be a coincidence — Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) August 29, 2023

We when Tom Brady shows up to play week 1 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/5kHS3rkHvn — Lucky (@L7ckys) August 29, 2023

By releasing quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, the New England Patriots have left only Mac Jones on their roster at QB. They’ll almost certainly add another QB before the season. Among unrostered QBs right now is 2000 6th round selection Tom Brady out of Michigan. — A2Z Sports (@A2ZSportsTakes) August 30, 2023

BREAKING: The Patriots are signing Tom Brady to their practice squad. The parties expect a deal to be completed tomorrow. A return to Foxboro for the 46 year old. pic.twitter.com/T7lr1ScQwY — Chris (@BidenTroII) August 29, 2023

Brady obviously won’t return to play for the Patriots, but it won’t be long until the seven-time Super Bowl champion is back in the region where he became an NFL legend. New England is set to honor the greatest player in franchise history during the Sept. 10 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.