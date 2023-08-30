A certain someone was on the minds of countless Patriots fans after New England dramatically altered its quarterback room Tuesday.
The Patriots, as of Wednesday morning, are down to only one quarterback on their 53-man roster. One day after cutting ties with Trace McSorley, Bill Belichick and company sent second-year signal-caller Bailey Zappe and rookie dual-threat Malik Cunningham packing, as well.
The series of moves left the Foxboro Faithful wondering who could end up joining Mac Jones on New England’s QB depth chart. Many fans went to fantasy land and imagined Tom Brady returning to his old stomping grounds.
Brady obviously won’t return to play for the Patriots, but it won’t be long until the seven-time Super Bowl champion is back in the region where he became an NFL legend. New England is set to honor the greatest player in franchise history during the Sept. 10 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.
