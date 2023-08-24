Trevor Story made one of several plays that turned the tides for the Red Sox in Wednesday’s 7-5 win in extra innings over the Houston Astros.

The Boston shortstop made a strong throw to end the eighth inning to keep the game tied at four with Chris Martin on the mound.

The Red Sox finished off the comeback win in the 10th inning on a three-run home run from Adam Duvall off of Kendall Graveman.

“It’s fun,” Story told MLB Network’s Lauren Gardner after the win. “Two really good teams. We felt like there’s been good baseball played the last few days. We’re feeling good about coming out on top tonight.”

The win came as Boston’s first in a 10-game stretch of games against the Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the team continues to draw top talent on a tough part of the schedule, Story believes the club will know where they stand in a playoff push.

“I feel like we’re at the point where we’re playing a lot of really good teams,” Story said. “We’re going to find out who we are and if we’re going to be in the postseason. It’s going to be about these games coming up. Winning a game like this is huge. They were ahead early and we fought back. I think we’ve done a good job of that and really happy with it.”

The Red Sox have a chance to split the four-game set and keep pace in the wild card race in the series finale on Thursday. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.