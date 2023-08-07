Trevor Story was originally slated to make two more appearances in Triple-A Worcester before making his season debut in Boston later this week, but there has been a change of plans, and the Red Sox shortstop will be activated on Tuesday.

“I think just getting the games under the belt was a big part of the progress,” Story told reporters on NESN’s pregame coverage prior to the Red Sox’s match with the Kansas City Royals. “Felt like the work went really well down in Portland and Worcester. Kind of a mini spring training is what it took for me to feel like the body and everything’s ready to go. … I’m ready to go now. So, I’m excited.”

The 30-year-old underwent elbow surgery in January that led to an injured list stint that extended well past the first 100 games of the season. With the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card race, Story said his return along with teammates Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock is like “a mini trade deadline in itself,” according to Boston Herald’s Gabrielle Starr.

Story said the hardest part of being on his rehab assignment in Worcester was not being able to help the Red Sox on the field and at the plate.

“Just the whole rehab process in general, just watching the game was tough,” Story said. “I’m way more impatient as a fan, way more emotional as a fan because you don’t really have what it takes to change the game or do anything that can affect the outcome.

“So in that aspect, it was hard. Knowing that you’re not the type of player that I can be. I know that I can help. We’re here now and I’m excited to get this thing started.”

While Story will most likely get the start at shortstop on Tuesday, the plan is for him to play every other day after his season debut.

“Going every other day (in Worcester) has been really good,” Story explained. “I think pushing the back-to-backs to next week is something we’re looking at so rather than go every other day in Worcester again, I’m ready to go tomorrow and go every other day for at least this first week.”