What do Trevor Story and the blockbuster hit “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” have in common?

Apparently just like in the movie, the Red Sox shortstop and outfielder Rob Refsnyder share pants. Yes, they share pants.

Story told the Boston Herald’s Gabrielle Starr that he and Refsnyder have a “bit of a ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ situation,” as he was snooping around the latter’s locker.

“I was going to steal his pants,” Story told Starr. “(Refsnyder’s) got a lot of good luck in them. … We share pants. If you use ’em and you got hits in ’em, you want to use ’em again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Maybe Story and Refsnyder can channel their inner Bridget Vreeland and Lena Kaligaris and hold a quick ceremony with the pants before they hit the field to bring the 30-year-old infielder good luck in his Red Sox season debut.

“Tonight we give the pants the love of our Sisterhood so we can take that love wherever we go,” Vreeland said while holding hands with the “Sisterhood.”

Hey, it could work, right? The friends are connected by a pair of magical jeans that they take turns sharing — just like Story and Refsnyder.

Aside from the pants, Story will also be “rocking custom baby blue and yellow” cleats that he had made in December, according to Starr.

Story continues below advertisement

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has set his expectations but apparently has no intention of easing Story into the lineup. He will bat third behind Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida.

“We’re talking about one of the best shortstops in the big leagues over the last six to eight years,” Cora told reporters, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “Here you go. Go get ’em, kid.”