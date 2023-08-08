Triston Casas is adjusting well to life as an everyday big leaguer.

The 23-year-old hit his stride in July as the American League Rookie of the Month while hitting .349 with an OPS over 1.000. The rookie first baseman serves as a constant presence throughout the summer months in the Red Sox lineup.

Casas continues to develop as his feel for Fenway Park evolves as a hitter and how to use the landscape to his advantage. On Monday, he discussed his growth on MLB Tonight on MLB Network.

“It gets really deep out there to right center,” Casas said. “I don’t know another right field that is that deep. We get away with stuff to the Monster. It giveth and it taketh.”

Casas went into detail that the similarities in stadiums between Fenway and the Red Sox spring training complex in Florida helped make the adjustment easier as a hitter.

“Thankfully, I had a couple of spring training games at JetBlue Park that has the same dimensions to acclimate to it,” Casas added. “There’s nothing like stepping out onto the field at Fenway. You can just feel the energy and the history behind everything. It just feels a little different.”

The young batter also joked with MLB analyst Harold Reynolds about the infamous red seat high up the right field bleachers and its connection to legendary slugger Ted Williams. Casas joked that he believes that he can do the same one day.

“That red seat is a long way away,” Casas said. “I try to aim for it in batting practice. I don’t know how he ever did that. I think I’m going to get it one day. I don’t think you can count me out yet.”