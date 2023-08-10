The Jets very well could end up situating themselves as one of the NFL’s best teams in the 2023 season.

It might take some time to build a well-oiled machine in the Meadowlands, though.

When New York traded for Aaron Rodgers in late April, many instantly viewed Gang Green as a Super Bowl LVIII contender. The Jets now have one of the league’s most talented rosters, but football games aren’t won on paper. New York will decide what kind of team it’s going to be on the field, and as the Jets gear up for the regular season, it sounds like Rodgers and company are dealing with some growing pains.

The Jets and the Panthers met for a joint practice Wednesday, and according to ESPN, New York struggled mightly against Carolina’s pass rush. Summer sessions often favor the defense, but it nonetheless wasn’t a great outing for the Jets offense.

“I sensed frustration from everybody — everybody on the O-line, Aaron, the coaches,” center Connor McGovern told reporters, per ESPN. “You can’t go three-and-out in a two-minute drive like that. … I think there was disappointment from the whole team.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, wasn’t pleased with New York’s energy on offense but thought the unit did some “good things” in South Carolina. The four-time NFL MVP did acknowledge “some issues” cropped up for his team’s passing game, though.

No one in East Rutherford should be looking for the panic button. August football is for ironing things out and learning from mistakes. But the remarks from McGovern and Rodgers offer a reminder that the Jets won’t be able to just coast to a deep playoff run.