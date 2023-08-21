It’s been a while since we’ve seen Ty Montgomery.

The hybrid running back/receiver has been sidelined since suffering an undisclosed injury during the second practice of Patriots training camp. Montgomery, whose left leg appeared to collide with since-released linebacker Terez Hall, initially tried to play through the issue but later left practice.

Aside from a couple of appearances on the rehab/conditioning field, Montgomery hasn’t been seen by reporters attending practices for over three weeks. That trend continued this week in Green Bay where New England met with the Packers for a pair of joint sessions.

So, what’s going on? Christopher Price of The Boston Globe offered an update Saturday evening.

“League source says Ty Montgomery is ‘getting better’ but is still considered day-to-day,” Price wrote in a post on the X platform.

Montgomery enjoyed a busy, productive camp last summer and appeared primed for a big role as the Patriots’ top receiving back. But he suffered a shoulder injury during the season opener and missed the rest of the campaign.

The 30-year-old again was heavily involved in spring practices and through two days of training camp, but now once again can’t get on the field. And with Ezekiel Elliott now in the fold, Montgomery might not have an open roster spot in the event he does return. His top competition is veteran J.J. Taylor and sophomore backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.

The Patriots will practice Tuesday and Wednesday in New England before traveling to Tennessee for Friday night’s preseason game with the Titans.