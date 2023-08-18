The United States Women’s National Team has suffered quite the shakeup lately, taking yet another hit on Friday.

Just one day after head coach Vlatko Andonovski officially resigned, general manager Kate Markgraf reportedly also stepped down from her role.

Markgraf’s role will officially conclude at the end of August, according to ESPN.

With her contract with the USWNT set to expire at the end of this month, she already planned on leaving the role ahead of the World Cup, where the team ended up having some rough performances. The USWNT failed to reach the semifinals for the first time, being eliminated after a shocking round of 16 loss to Sweden on Aug. 6.

Discussions were had with the U.S. Soccer Federation about the chance of her sticking around, but the early World Cup exit seemed to have helped her decision.

The 46-year-old was the first to take on the general manager role, doing so in 2019, and she decided to appoint Andonovski as head coach of the club.

She also was a decorated 12-year player for the United States, making 201 career appearances and taking home the 1999 Women’s World Cup as well as two gold medals in 2004 and 2008.

It’s uncertain if the team will continue to fill the general manager role at this point.