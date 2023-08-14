VA Hero of the Week | Chris Sale Strikes Out Seven Batters In Return From IL

In his first start since June 1, Chris Sale had an incredible outing for the Red Sox in their home series against the Detroit Tigers. He struck out seven batters in just 4 2/3 innings, which earns him the title of VA Hero of the Week!

After missing ten weeks with a shoulder injury, Sale only gave up two runs. Sale’s performance helped the Sox grab a 5-2 win over Detroit on Friday, and cut away at their wild card deficit in the process.

Chris Sale is now 5-2 on the season with 78 strikeouts, and is expected to make his next start against the Nationals on August 17.

For more on Chris Sale’s return watch the video above, proudly presented by VA New England Healthcare!