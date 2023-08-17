While the vast majority of NFL players are intimidating to the general public, there are a handful that quickly come to mind when thinking about who not to mess with.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons might now hold a spot considering the viral video which surfaced Wednesday night.

Parsons was captured throwing a pair of right-handed punches at Dallas offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz during a fully-padded practice. And while the 6-foot-3, 316-pound Biadasz is in a different weight class than the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Parsons, the Defensive Player of the Year favorite certainly got his money’s worth.

Getting feisty today. Micah Parsons and Tyler Biadasz get into it with Sam Williams blindsiding Biadasz. Second incident of the day after a camp without a fight before today. pic.twitter.com/lYOifSpyUo — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 16, 2023

The video might not be as downright scary as Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald swinging helmets during a melee against the Cincinnati Bengals last August, but it nevertheless could cause the casual observer to run and hide in a closet.

There’s just something about training camp that brings out the desire to swing at a professional athlete with a helmet on.