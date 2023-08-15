Alex Verdugo thrived out of the leadoff spot through the first three months of the season for the Boston Red Sox. Since then, the outfielder has struggled at the plate but got off to a hot start in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night.

Back in the top spot in the order for the Red Sox, Verdugo sat back on a breaking ball and launched a leadoff 423-foot home run to Boston in front, 1-0.

The long ball was Verdugo’s ninth home run of the season.

Boston’s three-game series against the Washington Nationals commences on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on NESN.