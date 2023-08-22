The Boston Red Sox began the opening game of a four-game series against the Houston Astros looking for a spark.

Former World Series champion and NESN analyst Kevin Millar believed Boston’s Adam Duvall was just the guy to provide a spark.

During his first at-bat against Cristian Javier with two runners on in the opening frame, Millar said on NESN’s broadcast that Duvall could capitalize against the Houston right-hander and predicted that the outfielder would go deep.

“He’s going deep,” Millar said on NESN. “This is not a good matchup for Javier.”

Moments later, Duvall blasted a long home run over the Crawford Boxes in left field to put the Red Sox up early, 3-0. Millar reacted in enthusiastic fashion as Duvall rounded the bases.

The Red Sox outfielder tallied his 12th home run of the season for a fast start in Houston.

