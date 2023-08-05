Watch Patriots Legend Devin McCourty Light Up New Video Board

The New England Patriots unveiled a new massive video board measuring at 22,200 square feet at Gillette Stadium.

Before Friday’s Patriots practice, the board was turned on for the “first time,” despite prior testings. The video board is part of a list of improvement projects set to take place in Foxborough, including a new lighthouse and fan entry area.

The Gillette Stadium addition is the largest outdoor video board across sporting venues in the United States.

Patriots legend Devin McCourty got a turn using the new video board Friday, displaying a photo of himself across its 370 by 60-foot surface.

Last night was a special one 🌟@devinmccourty turns on the new @GilletteStadium video board. pic.twitter.com/s6q5mYQVq2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 5, 2023

The 35-year-old spent 13 seasons with New England after first being drafted by the team 27th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The safety recorded 740 solo tackles along with 35 interceptions over the course of his professional career, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots in the process.

McCourty seemed excited to use the new video board, and the list of improvements to be made in Foxborough are set to be completed by New England’s season opener.