The Boston Red Sox selected a boost of youth with the call-up of energizing prospect Ceddanne Rafaela on Monday.

Alex Cora discussed the young player’s capabilities and his development in a very important 2023 season for the organization’s No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

“He’s doing a lot of good things,” Cora said on Rafaela, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “The swing decisions are improving. We know the athlete. Obviously, this is a different level. We expect him when he plays to go out there and have fun. He can play center. He can play short. He can run. He can hit for power and the discipline has been a lot better the last few weeks, which is very important at this level.”

Between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, Rafaela is slashing .302/.349/.520 with 20 home runs in 108 games this season.

Rafaela joins the Red Sox ahead of a three-game series against the Houston Astros, beginning on Monday night with a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.