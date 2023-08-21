Last Wednesday, Alex Cora explained Justin Turner playing the field for the Red Sox was “off the table for a while” as the veteran infielder deals with a lingering heel injury.

Boston ended up ditching that plan mere days later.

The Red Sox needed to make a late lineup adjustment Friday after Triston Casas was scratched due to a tooth infection. Cora, however, did not turn to Pablo Reyes, who was tabbed as Boston’s emergency first baseman earlier in the week. Boston’s manager gave the nod to Turner, who suffered a left heel bone bruise July 31 in Seattle.

Turner ended up getting through the middle game in New York without issue. And with Casas unavailable again Sunday, the 38-year-old gave Cora the green light before Sunday’s finale, which saw Turner drive in four of the Red Sox’s six runs in their win over the Yankees.

“It was amazing,” Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “He’s grinding right now. I texted him this morning, and he was like, ‘I’m good, bro. I can play.’ For him to play for us, it means a lot. He put together good at-bats early on. He’s a good hitter and a great leader. I’m glad he’s playing for us.”

Cora wasn’t the only member of the Red Sox to tip his cap to Turner after Sunday’s win. All-Star closer Kenley Jansen also relayed some kind words to “Mr. Clutch” after his great showing in the Bronx.

Turner and company will try to keep the good times rolling Monday when they open a four-game series in Houston.