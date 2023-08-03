Even though the Red Sox didn’t add any significant reinforcements by Tuesday, ESPN still believes Boston is one of the better teams in baseball.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline came and went without much noise from the Red Sox, who watched a handful of their American League counterparts make a pretty big splash or two. Nonetheless, there’s still plenty of hope in Boston, where a playoff berth is on the table and a few key contributors are nearing returns from injury.

Those impending activations are a big reason why ESPN believes the Red Sox are the 10th-best team in the big leagues following the deadline.

“Starting pitching will be the key for the Red Sox down the stretch,” Bradford Doolittle wrote in a column published Thursday. “To put it another way, their rotation will be the unit most under scrutiny after the front office failed to add a starting pitcher before the deadline. While Boston can hope Trevor Story’s looming return will be the upgrade the lineup needed, the rotation will be hoping for good injury news over the season’s final weeks. Tanner Houck is scheduled to start a rehab stint this weekend, while Chris Sale has already begun one of his own. Garrett Whitlock also isn’t far away from testing his arm against minor league competition. If things go well, Boston’s approach at the deadline will look less like an oversight and more like foresight.”

Oddsmakers aren’t as bullish on the Red Sox as ESPN’s baseball experts. As of Thursday morning, Boston is smack dab in the middle (55-1) of FanDuel Sportsbook’s 2023 World Series betting board.

The Red Sox have a golden opportunity to strengthen their postseason aspirations across their latest homestand. After three games against the rival Toronto Blue Jays, Boston will host the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers, a pair of clubs that reside in the bottom seven of MLB standings.