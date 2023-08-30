Where Red Sox Rank In MLB Waiver Priority For Potential Moves

The Boston Red Sox need help in multiple facets of the game, sitting 5 1/2 games out of an American League wild card spot entering play Tuesday.

In the final days of August, some reinforcements can become available through waiver claims.

A significant number of players went on waivers Tuesday, including five Los Angeles Angels from Lucas Giolito to former Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe.

Other notable names included pitcher Carlos Carrasco, starter Mike Clevinger and New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader.

Teams can submit claims on these players ahead of September for an extra late-season boost. Teams with worse records will have higher priority to claim players.

Here is the current MLB waiver order, based on reverse order of win percentage. pic.twitter.com/ihZVZsTphb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 29, 2023

Based on records around the week, the Red Sox currently sit at No. 17 on the list. If players go unclaimed through the first 16 spots, then Boston would have a chance if the club wants to pursue a player on waivers.

If the Red Sox stay within striking distance, the team could pursue this extra push.