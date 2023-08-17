Dalvin Cook had a handful of NFL teams reportedly showing interest as soon as he became a free agent.

The four-time Pro Bowl running back, however, waited for the right opportunity and ultimately signed with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. And while Cook officially signed with Gang Green this week, the writing was on the wall for weeks dating back to when Cook visited New York and met with soon-to-be teammates.

Cook on Thursday stated the obvious while speaking to reporters for the first time since signing with the Jets: Rodgers played an impactful role in his decision.

“Being on the other side of that for the last six years, I couldn’t be on the other side no more,” Cook told reporters in reference to he and Rodgers competing against one another in the NFC North, per the team.

Cook spent his first six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

“So it was like, I got the chance to go join him and help him win. That was a big thing to come over here.”

When asked if he would have signed elsewhere if Rodgers weren’t in New York, Cook responded: “I don’t know. I don’t know. I can’t answer that one for you. I’m just glad he is here.”

With Rodgers at the forefront, Cook said he enjoyed his visit and acknowledged the on-paper talent the Jets possess.

“I think collectively, when I came on my visit, I think I saw everything I needed to see,” he said. “It was good vibes with the coaches, players, everybody around the building. And obviously when you dig deep and look into the roster, I think all the pieces are put together. I think I can come help these guys.”

The New England Patriots, specifically, were reported to have interest in Cook. Director of player personnel Matt Groh even confirmed the interest, though some reports said it faded.

Instead, New England opted to sign fellow veteran Ezekiel Elliott. The Patriots’ reported deal for Elliott came just a few hours before Cook and the Jets reportedly agreed to terms.

Elliott joins the Patriots on a team-friendly deal while Cook reportedly will cost a bit more.