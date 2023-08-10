Justin Turner didn’t spend any time thinking about what could have been for the Red Sox once Aug. 1 passed.

Despite clear needs in a few areas, Boston didn’t do much of anything leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Chaim Bloom and company started the week as a seller when they traded Kiké Hernández, and their only buy was Luis Urías, a middle infielder who seemingly was added for depth purposes.

All the while, the Red Sox watched a number of teams make more impactful moves, at least on paper. But Turner isn’t going to waste time thinking about what those clubs did, nor the choices made by Boston’s front office.

“(The Angels) made lots of trades. They lost their first six games out of the break,” Turner told The Boston Globe. “Just because you trade for some people doesn’t equal wins. Doesn’t work that way. Everyone is all over the Dodgers because of the players they traded for. No one could have predicted that, right? It’s easy to be like, ‘Oh, look at these idiots. The Dodgers are geniuses. Look at what they did.’

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no way of knowing, ‘If we would have done this, this might have happened.’ It just didn’t happen. So there’s no point in answering the ifs. It’s (the media’s) job to write about the ifs, and it’s our job to not give two (expletives) about the ifs, because that doesn’t help us win baseball games.”

At this juncture, most of Turner’s attention likely is going toward trying to finish the season strong. And that won’t be easy for the 38-year-old, who is dealing with an injury as Boston inches closer to the home stretch of the campaign.